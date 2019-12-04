|
Linda J. Smith, 76, of Attleboro, passed away suddenly on Friday, November, 29, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the loving wife of Edward P. Smith of Attleboro.
Born on October 5, 1943 in Attleboro, MA, she was a daughter of the late M. Thomas and Eleanor (Tillson) Stewart.
Linda grew up in Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. She lived in Mansfield for 30 years but most of her life was spent residing in Attleboro.
Linda worked at Balfour for 10 years, she was a housekeeper at the former Mansfield Quality Inn and she was a clerk at Rochelle's for 10 years. Linda then attended the Bristol Community College where she studied to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and was employed as a CNA until her retirement.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Michael E. Smith and his wife Wendy of South Attleboro and Alan T. Smith and fiancé Jennifer Raboin of Woonsocket, RI; her grandson, William Smith of South Attleboro; sister, Tammy Blackwell and her husband Donald Blackwell both of Yarmouth Port and her two nieces, Rebecca Blackwell Eldridge and her husband Doyle of Harwich and Amanda Blackwell Surgeons and her husband Ryan of Taunton. She was the mother of the late Wendy E. Smith
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 9 – 10:30 am on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. A funeral service will follow at 11 am at the Second Congregational Church, 50 Park St, Attleboro.
Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Attleboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019