Linda L. (Fowler) Garland, age 70, of Mansfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family, in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell W. Garland, Sr., to whom she was wed for thirty-two years at the time of his death on September 3, 2004.
Born in Brookline, MA on December 16, 1948, she was a loving daughter of the late Margaret N. (Langione) Fowler.
Linda grew up in Dedham and was a 1966 graduate of Dedham High School. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past thirty-five years and was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family.
A communicant of Saint Marys Church in Mansfield, Lindas favorite times were those spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed making delicious home cooked meals and shopping with friends.
She is survived by her devoted children: Russell W. Garland, Jr. and his wife Amy of Mansfield, Joseph M. Garland of Mansfield and Brigette M. Vocatura and her husband of Thomas of Framingham. She was the cherished grandmother of Jack Garland, Emma Garland, Lauren Vocatura and Megan Vocatura. She was the dear sister Cynthia Fowler of Foxboro, Gail Alderman and her husband Edward of Dedham, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Monday, October 14th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will be private.
Visiting hours will be held at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13th from 4:00-7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lindas memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019