Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
330 Pratt St. (Route 106)
Mansfield, MA
View Map

Linda L. (Fowler) Garland


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. (Fowler) Garland Notice
Linda L. (Fowler) Garland, age 70, of Mansfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family, in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Russell W. Garland, Sr., to whom she was wed for thirty-two years at the time of his death on September 3, 2004.



Born in Brookline, MA on December 16, 1948, she was a loving daughter of the late Margaret N. (Langione) Fowler.



Linda grew up in Dedham and was a 1966 graduate of Dedham High School. She had made her home in Mansfield for the past thirty-five years and was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family.



A communicant of Saint Marys Church in Mansfield, Lindas favorite times were those spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed making delicious home cooked meals and shopping with friends.



She is survived by her devoted children: Russell W. Garland, Jr. and his wife Amy of Mansfield, Joseph M. Garland of Mansfield and Brigette M. Vocatura and her husband of Thomas of Framingham. She was the cherished grandmother of Jack Garland, Emma Garland, Lauren Vocatura and Megan Vocatura. She was the dear sister Cynthia Fowler of Foxboro, Gail Alderman and her husband Edward of Dedham, and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Her funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will begin on Monday, October 14th at 10:00 A.M. from the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial will be private.



Visiting hours will be held at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home on Sunday, October 13th from 4:00-7:00 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Lindas memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.



To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
Download Now