NORTH ATTLEBORO – Linda Lee Sigman, 66, of North Attleboro, passed away surrounded by her family and loved ones on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro. She was the loving wife of Michael John Sigman of North Attleboro.
Born on September 27, 1952 in Attleboro, MA, she was daughter of the late Charles Walter and Mabel Louise (Pond) Jordan.
Linda grew up in North Attleboro and was a graduate of North Attleboro High School Class of 1970.
She was employed at the Attleboro Savings Bank and Bank of America as a bank teller and she also worked in the child care and housecleaning industries.
Linda enjoyed her ministry as a Jehovah's Witness and also enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and time spent with family and friends, especially her grandson, Blake.
In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her daughter, Ebonee Boucher and her husband Rick of Douglas; her son, Geoffrey Sigman of Kingstown; her grandson, Blake Boucher of Douglas; her siblings, Diana Bradshaw of Attleboro, Wally Jordan of Cumberland, RI, Cliffy Jordan of Attleboro and Stevie Jordan of Attleboro; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and several in-law's.
Linda was the mother of the late Timothy Sigman and daughter-in-law to the late Roy and Ruth Sigman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA.
Burial will take place privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's name may be made to the of Rhode Island, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or directly at www.alz.org/
For directions or to send Linda's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 7, 2019