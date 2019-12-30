|
Linda Lou (Welch) Wells, beloved wife of Curtis Wells, Sr. of 469 Broadway passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 22, 2019. Born on August 14, 1939 in Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Ruby (McCracken) Welch.
Married to Curtis Wells on April 7, 1956, they began a lifetime of love. With 11 children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, she created forever memories of stories, advise, laughter and never-ending love. Linda extended her loving heart as a foster mother for over 50 children, adopting 5 children, who became her very own. Linda was even named foster parent of the year.
Linda worked at Rachel's, Stop and Shop, and Highland Country Club. Her most profound profession was the influence she had as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Linda's sense of humor brightened the lives of all those around her. She spoke in way which others loved to listen and listened in a way that others loved to talk to her. Goodbyes were not a quick kiss but hour discussions. The running family joke was that you started to say good-bye about 45 minutes before you actually had to leave. Family gatherings were big celebrations with her famous potato salad, baked beans and lots of yummy sweets.
Linda had many hobbies including crocheting, knitting, ceramics, collecting and reading. Linda was the most avid Patriots and North Attleboro Sporting fan. She attended the countless Pop Warner and High School sports, which many of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren played, always rooting for Big Red. Her favorite past time was watching the North Attleboro cheerleaders.
Linda was one of a kind. Not only was she an expert at giving driving directions, she was an expert at giving her family loving, honest advise to navigate through life. Her advise was not just a piece of her mind but a piece of her heart. She loved like no other and was beyond proud of all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her handsome, sailor husband of 63 years, Curtis, she leaves a large family whom she loved with all of her heart. Linda is survived by her devoted children Michaelene Laliberte of Bradenton, FL; Lynn Wells of Dayton, OH; Cindy Brown of South Attleboro, MA; Jason Wells and his wife Cari of North Attleboro, MA; Michael Brown and his wife Stephanie of Woodstock, CT; Kerri Brown and her partner Rob Pennell of Seekonk, MA; Christopher Wells of North Attleboro, MA and Allison Wells of North Attleboro, MA, who will all miss her deeply.
Preceded in passing and welcoming her to the heavens are her siblings, Agnes Lockmann, Wanda Brennan, Patricia English and Buddy McCracken, her beloved children Daniel Wells, Curtis Wells, Jr., Julie Adams, son-in-laws; David Laliberte, Michael Brown and Randy Adams as well as her most treasured grandson, Jacob Wells.
A celebration of Linda's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate blood to help others as she was forever grateful for the blood donations she received.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 30, 2019