Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Linda M. (Duford) LeGay

1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Linda M. (Duford) LeGay, age 65, passed away on March 30, 2019, surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of Lucian Duford and the late Gertrude (Aguiar) Duford.







Linda was born on April 6, 1953 and was a graduate of Brockton High School. She was employed for many years as an accounts payable clerk for Needham Electric Supply. She married her late husband Malcolm "Mac" LeGay, Jr. on October 3, 1971 at St. Margaret's Church in Brockton. Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.







Devoted mother of Malcolm H. LeGay, III of Blackstone and Beth and her husband Sean Hayward of Blackstone. Loving grandmother of Hannah and Joshua Hayward. Sister of Joseph F. Duford and his wife Cathy of Brockton, Elizabeth "Sis" and her husband Steven Francoeur of Bridgewater and Paul E. Duford and his wife Mary of Dighton. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour at 12:30 PM on Friday, April 5 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 PM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough, following the calling hour. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices