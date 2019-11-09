|
Linda Maria Pezza Andrews, 69, of Norfolk, passed peacefully on November 6, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. She was the beloved wife of Robert R. Andrews.
Born in Providence, RI on May 23, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Henry Eddy Pezza and Lucia Bevilacqua Pezza. Linda was a graduate of Bay View Academy and St. Josephs College. She received her Masters Degrees in Elementary Education in1975 and Special Education in 2000 and her CAGS in Administration in 2007. She retired as an Educational Team Facilitator in Brookline. She previously served in many different roles in education in Rhode Island and Massachusetts as a teacher, substitute teacher, Administrator, Principal and Special Ed. Director. She also volunteered at the Norfolk prison.
Linda was an avid golfer, enjoyed time at the beach in Narragansett, liked to cook, and loved holiday gatherings with her family. She also enjoyed walking her granddogs.
Linda was an avid reader and always willing to learn more, attending educational conferences and always looking to further her education.
She was a devout Catholic and longtime active member and communicant of St. Judes Church in Norfolk, where she served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. She was always involved in her church wherever she lived.
In addition to her husband Robert, Linda is survived by three children, Kristina Andrews of New York, Lara Rozak and her husband Josh of Franklin, and Gregory Andrews of Norfolk, a sister, Karen Leith of Ohio, and a brother, Anthony Pezza of Florida. Also survived by her granddogs, Nakota and Kitchi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, November 11th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, RI. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12th at 11:30 AM in St. Judes Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk. Burial will follow in Pondville Cemetery, Norfolk.
Donations in Lindas memory may be made to: , lung.org. or St. Judes Church.
Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019