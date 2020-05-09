North Attleboro – Linda Marie Lee (Camara), 70, of North Attleboro, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro MA.
Born on August 5, 1949, in Attleboro, MA she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Barney) Camara.
Linda was a graduate of Attleboro High School in 1967 and longtime resident of Attleboro before settling in North Attleboro.
She worked for many years in accounts payable at AUGAT Company in Mansfield MA, The Robbins Company in Attleboro MA, and retired from the Sun Chronicle in Attleboro MA.
Anyone who knew Linda knew she had a heart of gold. She enjoyed traveling; most of all to New Hampshire to dunk her feet in the cool mountain streams. She enjoyed listening to music; especially Elvis Presley. She would never turn away a chocolate frosted donut and she most of all loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Danielle Brown and husband Arthur Brown of Rehoboth and Jennifer Lyons and husband Sean Lyons of Attleboro; her two grandsons, Benjamin Brown and Logan Gosselin; her sisters, Dorothea Camara, Anna Nason and Mary Beauregard; her brothers, John Camara and Raymond Perry, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her sisters, Helen Silva, Pauline Conway and Anita Frazier; her brothers, Joseph Camara Jr. and Roger Camara.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Oak Knoll Cemetery RT 118, Rehoboth MA.
(Per Massachusetts regulations, please follow social distancing guidelines.)
There will be a Catholic Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 9, 2020.