Linda A. (O'Connor) St. Pierre, age 75, of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Jerome D. St. Pierre, to whom she was wed on February 14, 1990.
Born in Rockland, MA on September 3, 1943, she was a loving daughter of the late Laurence O'Connor and Marguerite (Easton) Casey.
Linda grew up in Rockland and was a 1962 graduate of Rockland High School. Prior to retiring, she had worked as a home health aide at Home Instead in Attleboro and had previously been employed at the Robbins Company in Attleboro.
A resident of Norton for the past forty-two years, Linda loved spending time her adoring family and her cherished dog "Shadow". She will always be remembered for the happiness she received playing keno and happy hour spent amongst family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Joyce DiMott and her husband David of Norton, Richard Eddy and his wife Erin of Florida, Jennifer Werner and her significant other Lonny Markley of Norton, David St. Pierre and his wife Kelly of North Carolina, Keith St. Pierre and his wife Sonia of North Carolina, David St. Pierre and his wife Becky of Maine and Allen St. Pierre of Norton. She was the dear sister of Michael O'Connor and his wife Sandra of Bridgewater, Robert Casey and his wife Marylou of Middleboro and the late Lucille Cullinan and Meredyth Anctil. She is also survived by her loving 13 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of her life on Thursday, September 5th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Chateau Restaurant, 48 Bay Road in Norton. Burial will take place privately at Cedar Knoll Cemetery in East Taunton.
Visitation at the funeral home has been omitted and those wishing may remember Linda with a donation in her memory made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., Norton.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019