Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map

Lisa Ann Macksoud-Butkus

Lisa Ann Macksoud-Butkus Notice
Attleboro, MA – Lisa Ann Macksoud-Butkus, 51, of Attleboro, MA passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 24, 2019 at home.

Born in Attleboro, MA, the beloved daughter of Joanne (Poynton) Macksoud of Hobe Sound, FL and the late Edmund A. Macksoud, she had lived in Attleboro, MA for the past 22 years. She was the loving mother of Madison A. Butkus and the beloved fiancé of John Gautschi, both of Attleboro, MA. Lisa also leaves several cousins, Madison's long-term boyfriend Sean Dunphy, and her beloved West Highland Terrier, Lily.

Lisa was a manager of Burlington in South Attleboro, MA and had previously worked as the office manager for MacNeil Glass in Natick, MA.

She was a 1985 graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, MA where she was a member of its state championship tennis team. She was also a member of the Abbott Run Valley Club in Cumberland, RI.

Her funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, August 31 (her birthday) at 11 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI. Her burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Friday, August 30th from 4-7 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lisa's memory to benefit Madison's education may be made to Madison A. Butkus's Educational Fund through Bank of America, 505 Pleasant Street, Attleboro, MA 02703. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
