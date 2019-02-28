Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Lisa Jean Bellavance

1962 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Lisa Jean Bellavance, 56, of North Attleboro, MA, formerly of Norton, MA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by and in the arms of her loved ones on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Michael "Mike" J. Bellavance, to whom she was married on March 7, 1995.



Born on September 1, 1962 in Attleboro, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Bellavance Sr. and the late Anita (Leroux) Bellavance.



A graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1980, she was employed in the banking industry for many years, having worked her way up to the position of Bank Manager.



Lisa lived most of her life in Norton, having moved to North Attleboro two years ago. She loved the beach; travel; music, especially live concerts; arts and crafts; and interior decorating. More than anything, Lisa loved spending time with her family, and especially cherished her role as "Nana" to her beloved grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, Mike, she leaves her loving children: Shawn L. Burchill of Norton, MA; and Vanessa J. Burchill and her companion, Oronde K. Hale, of Norton, MA, and four step-children. She was the adoring grandmother of Jasmine Burchill, Oriana Hale, Owen Hale, Ethan Burchill, Olivia Hale, Amiaya Hale, DeAndre Hale, and six step-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Alfred Bellavance Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of North Attleboro, MA; Dennis Bellavance and his wife, Darlene, of Clayton, GA; and Nancy Stelmack and her husband, Peter, of Norton, MA. She leaves many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, and dear friends. Lisa was the former wife of the late Joseph F. Burchill.



A Private Memorial Visitation will be held at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, and Private Graveside Services will follow at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery, Mansfield, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lisa to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 84916, Boston, MA 02884.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices