Lisa Poirier
June 28, 1968-June 25, 2020
"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another, 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one."– C.S. Lewis
Lisa Marie Poirier, 51, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 25, 2020 in her home with her partner Nancy Lloyd and several of her friends gathered around her. She was the beloved daughter of Neal and MaryJane Poirier, and adoring sister to Mark and Mike Poirier. She is survived by her Uncle Kevin and Aunt Betty Poirier, her brother Mark, his wife, Kelly, and their daughters, Kaitlyn and Brianna, her brother Mike, his wife, Barbara, and their children Steven and Shannon. She is also survived by her beloved pups, a Boykin Spaniel named Bella and a tan Cocker Spaniel named Rosie.
Lisa was born on June 28, 1968 in Attleboro, RI and was raised in Cumberland, RI in a Roman Catholic family. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1986 and remained life-long friends with classmates Eileen Matarese, Marilyn Ouellette and Cheryl Wild Ryone. They formed a friendship that spanned decades and distance. After high school, Lisa attended Springfield College, and graduated with a B.S. in Physical Education with Teacher Licensure. Lisa taught briefly, worked as a security officer in Hartford, CT, and then turned her energies into becoming a small business owner.
Lisa lived in and loved the northeast and the snow and stayed there for many years of her life. After college, she lived in Middleton, CT and then Vernon, CT. A few years later, she and Nancy lived in East Hartford, CT and co-owned a thriving pet sitting business named Gentle Paws LLC. The name of the business was affectionately dubbed by Lisa's mother, MaryJane Poirier, whose love of dogs also inspired Lisa's.
In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed watching all New England sports teams, but especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. She was a lover of music, especially 70's, 80's and Disco, and attended countless music concerts over the years. Among some of her favorites were The Fixx, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, The Eagles, REO Speedwagon, Styx, Blondie and Trisha Yearwood.
In 2002, Lisa and Nancy moved to Georgia where they continued in the pet sitting business. Later, Lisa worked at Northside Hospital - Forsyth for several years as a security officer where she earned employee of the month honors numerous times. Her excellent reputation and hard work there was something
she was quite proud of over the years; she was friendly and compassionate with everyone she encountered, no matter their circumstances. Some of her fellow staff members at Northside Hospital became her closest friends.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of face masks, friends and family are cordially invited to honor Lisa by gathering for a short graveside service at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 565 Mt. Hope St., North Attleboro, MA 02763 on August 10th at 11:30 a.m.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, please join Lisa in supporting one of her favorite charities, The Magic Bullet Fund, which provides donations to owners who cannot afford cancer treatment for their pets. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online memorial that was created in Lisa's honor at: https://www.forevermissed.com/lisa-marie-poirier