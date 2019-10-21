|
LOIS JEAN BASQUE, 92
JULY 30, 1927 OCTOBER 17, 2019
Jean (Carden)Basque went home to the Lord on October 17, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Jean was born in Merrimac, MA. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Margaret (Ryan) Carden. Jean married and celebrated 68 years of marriage to Alexander Joseph Basque who passed away April 14, 2016.
Jean was a devoted Catholic who was a communicant of Holy Redeemer parish in Merrimac. Prior to joining Holy Redeemer, Jean was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Amesbury. She was very involved with womens groups including the Daughters of Isabella. She also had 30 years of service with the Boys and Girl Scouts of America and was recognized with the Merit Award for her involvement.
Jean worked many jobs, with the majority of her career spent at Amesbury Hospital. She would say her greatest career was that of mother and wife. Family was most important to her. Since she was an only child, she wanted and had a very large family. Jean always made holidays and family gatherings memorable and special.
Jean leaves a son, James Basque and his late wife Elaine of Attleboro, daughters Peggy Bisson and her husband Armand of Amesbury, Maureen Waddell and her husband Roley of Newburyport, Pat Basque of Merrimac, Kathy Follansbee and her husband Kevin of Amesbury, Maryanne Basque of Merrimac, Jeanne Sheehan and her husband Peter of Amesbury, Robin Lambert and her husband Stephen of Plaistow NH, and her son Alexander Basque Jr. and his wife Jaylene of Salisbury.
She leaves her grandchildren and spouses, Sherry Lynn Waddell, Michelle & Mark Brodigan, Danielle & Jay Dwyer, Jeff & Melissa Waddell, Stacey & Dan Fijalkowski, Keith Follansbee, Peter Sheehan Jr., Nickolaus Sheehan, Matthew Basque, Kristen Follansbee, Ryan Basque, and Jacob Lambert. She also leaves her great-grandchildren Olivia Dwyer, Megan & Mark Brodigan Jr., Dylan Colpits, Kylan Waddell, and Austin, Andrew, and Bennett Fijalkowski.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington MA for taking such good care of her in her final hours.
Deceased's funeral arrangements: Visiting hours will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury, MA from 9 to 10:30 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.M. at the Church of the Nativity of the Holy Redeemer Parish, 4 Green Street, Merrimac. Donation in Jeans memory can be made to the or St. Vincent DePaul Society, C/O Holy Redeemer Parish, 4 Green Street, Merrimac, MA 01860.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019