1926 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Lois M. (Boyd) Longendorfer, age 93, formerly of Nashua, New Hampshire passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Madonna Manor Nursing Home in North Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold C. Longendorfer, to whom she had been wed for forty-two years.



Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 25, 1926, she was a loving daughter of the late Harry L. and Mae R. (McCoach) Boyd.



Lois grew up in Germantown, Pennsylvania and was a 1943 graduate of Germantown High School. She futured her studies, attending Moravian College and Temple University and was a 1948 graduate of Cornell University New York Hospital School for Nursing.



A retired Registered Nurse, Mrs. Longendorfer's proudest place of employment was at the University of California Hospital.



Throughout the years, Lois enjoyed the pets the adorned her home. She also served as a dedicated caregiver to her late husband and late daughter.



She is survived by her devoted children: Betsy Longendorfer and her husband Steven Jackson of Ridgewood, New Jersey, David Longendorfer and his wife Jan of Mansfield and the late Mary Ann "Susy" Longendorfer. She was the dear sister of the late Claire Rimmer Day and is also survived by her loving grandchildren: Karen, Pamela, Russell, Carson, Daniel and Matthew, as well as 4 great grandchildren.



In accordance to her wishes, services along with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private.



Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Lois with a contribution in her memory made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.



