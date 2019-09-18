|
Seekonk Loraine B. (Picard) Poole, 94, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Poole, Sr.
Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Leo E. and Eva L. (Anson) Picard, she resided in Pawtucket before moving to Seekonk in 1958.
Loraine was a former member of the Seekonk Red Hatters.
She leaves three sons, Thomas C. Poole, Jr. and his wife, Elaine, of Texas, Steven A. Poole and his wife, Joan, of Florida and John C. Poole and his wife, Margaret, of Rehoboth; a brother, Bradford Picard and his wife, Patricia, of Cumberland; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Gary B. Poole and his wife, Marsha and the sister of the late Leo Picard.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Seekonk Cemetery. VISITATION will be Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Seekonk Animal Shelter, 100 Peck St., Seekonk, MA 02771 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019