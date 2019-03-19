Loretta C. Scanlon, 84, passed away on March 14, 2019. She was born in

North Attleboro, the daughter of the late Doris A. (DeBlois) and Dorily P.

Sarazin. She raised her six children in Holliston and met her surviving

husband of 33 years, Robert W. Scanlon, where they spent many years living

in Hopkinton before retiring to Ashland.

She received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in

Boston in 1954. She spent most of her 40+ nursing years at Leonard Morse

Hospital in Natick. Her favorite time was working in Obstetrics. Loretta

was a devote catholic and served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 30

years.

She is also survived by her sister Jeanette Bristol of PA, brother Maxim

Sarazin and his wife Beverly of Eastham, sister Carol Chace and her late

husband George Chace of Dennis. Her six children, Daniel Sullivan of

Orleans, Neal and Nancy Sullivan of Medfield, Pamela and Steven Missaggia of

Brookline, NH, Patricia and Robert Baldwin of Punta Gorda, Fl, Laura

Sullivan of Kingston, NY and Thomas Sullivan of Worcester, stepchildren;

Marcia and Roger Manchester, Linda and Andy Taylor both from Encinitas, CA,

Robert Jr. and Leslie Scanlon of Newbury and Richard Scanlon of VA Beach,

VA.

She loved her eight grandchildren, Chelsea and Kyle Missaggia, Jessie

Gifford and Katherine Reynolds, Christopher Sullivan, Sean, Briana and Kayla

Sullivan. She also had six step grandchildren and one step

great-grandchild. Loretta leaves behind many friends who always enjoyed her

companionship and her smile.

Loretta truly enjoyed her family and friends, cooking, painting, knitting,

playing cards and even attempted golf! She will be greatly missed.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday March 25th at 10:00am at St.

Matthew's Church, 105 Southville Rd. Southboro, MA. Calling hours are

Sunday March 24th from 3:00-5:00pm at Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St.

Ashland MA. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019