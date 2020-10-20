1/1
Lori E. West
2020 - 2020
{ "" }
Lori E. West, 93, of George Street, Attleboro; formerly of Circle Court, North Attleboro, died peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Attleboro Healthcare in Attleboro where she had been a resident for more than 10 years.

Born in Anson, Maine on August 6, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Austin West and the late Gertrude (Parlin) West.
She resided in Foxboro and Mansfield before moving to North Attleboro in 1989 and to Attleboro more than 10 years ago.

Ms. West was a homemaker dedicated and devoted to her family.

She was a former communicant of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, now Transfiguration of the Lord Parish – St. Mary, North Attleboro.

Ms. West favorite pastimes included playing golf, playing Bingo and dancing.

She leaves a son: Darrell A. McKenney of Norton; a daughter: Kim Piasecki of North Attleboro; 6 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late David Gifford who had resided in Attleboro and the late Susan Cardin who had resided in Foxboro. She was the sister of the late Joyce Rouillard, Malcom West and Clarence "Sonny" West.

All services will be private.

For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
