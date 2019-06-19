

Lorraine Bertha (Lortie) Case, 77





Lorraine Bertha (Lortie) Case, 77, of Rehoboth, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home with her beloved family at her side.



Born on December 5, 1941 in Manchester, NH, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Lortie and the late Bertha (Donovan) Lortie.



A graduate of Manchester High School, Lorraine continued her studies in business school and then worked for many years as a Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker, for Century 21 Ed Pariseau Realtors, and for Century 21 David Smith Real Estate, before retiring.



A resident of Rehoboth since 1974, she previously lived in Warwick, RI.



Lorraine was outgoing, engaging and creative. An artistic woman, she loved to paint, especially oils on canvas, and to draw. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers, and enjoyed skiing in her younger years. More than anything in life, Lorraine cherished being with her family.



She was the loving mother of Robin L. Berard and Tracey A. Case, both of Rehoboth, MA; the proud grandmother of Leah Cook, Morgan Ruiz, Taylor Berard, and Joshua Case; and the adoring great-grandmother of Trevor Hayden, Keldin Hayden, and Rylen Hayden. Lorraine was the sister of Ronald Lortie of Hooksett, NH, and Russell Lortie, Merrimack, NH, and the late Rudy Lortie, all of whom she loved dearly. She was the former wife and very dear friend of John E. Case Jr. of Taunton, MA.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Lorraine by gathering for a Visitation on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lorraine to either the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 or at www.alz.org, or to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750 or at www.heart.org



Published in Sun Chronicle on June 19, 2019