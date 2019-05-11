Services Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp Street Norton , MA 02766 (508) 285-4402 Lorraine C. (Posata) Grabianowski

1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Lorraine C. (Posata) Grabianowski, age 72, of Norton, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston. She was the beloved wife of Paul Grabianowski.







Born in Stoneham, MA on August 30, 1946, she was a loving daughter of the late Daniel J. and Nancy C. (Palazzo) Posata.







Lorraine grew up in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School. She had made her home in Norton for the past forty-seven years and prior to retiring had worked as an account manager at Honeywell DMC in Easton.







Lorraine's family was truly the love of her life. She enjoyed spoiling them with her exceptional cooking skills and especially spending the holidays together with. Her hobbies included tending to her beautiful flower gardens and feeding the birds and critters that visited her yard.







In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her devoted children: Michael E. Grabianowski and his wife Joan of Norton, Suellen Rosenberger and her husband Korwin of Foxboro, Paul L. Grabianowski and his wife Julia of Boston and Daniel J. Grabianowski of Norton. She was the dear sister of Daniel J. Posata and his wife Linda of Malden and the cherished grandmother of Virginia Rosenberger, Thomas Rosenberger and Joshua Grabianowski.







Her funeral service, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Monday, May 13th at 11:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.







Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Lorraine with a donation in her memory made to the , 209 West Central St., Suite 220, Natick, MA 01760.







To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com Published in Sun Chronicle on May 11, 2019