Lorraine F. (Landry) Unger, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert S. Unger, Sr., to whom she was wed for sixty-seven years at the time of his death on February 18, 2018.
Born in Norwood, MA on April 5, 1932, she was a loving daughter of the late Arthur and Leceta (Allard) Landry.
Lorraine grew up in Foxboro and was a graduate of Foxboro High School. She furthered her studies in Boston and received her certificate in nursing.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Unger worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for thirty years at Norwood Hospital. She had made her home in Mansfield since 1952 and was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield.
Along with her late husband Bob, she helped operate the Pine Ridge Christmas Tree Farm in Mansfield and was a member of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau. She loved spending the summer months with her family and friends in South Dennis and camping in New Hampshire.
Lorraine was a gracious host and loved by all who knew her. She was also a connoisseur of Lobster and loved crocheting and knitting.
She is survived by her devoted children Mark D. Unger and his wife Pamela of Georgetown, Garret M. Unger of Mansfield, Gregory M. Unger and his wife Carol of Attleboro, Stephen J. Unger and his wife Linda of Merrimac, New Hampshire, Debra L. McCulloch of Mansfield, Kevin A. Unger of Gladys, Virginia, Eric V. Unger of Connecticut and the late Robert S. Unger, Jr., who is survived by his wife Eudora Unger of Attleboro. She was the dear sister of Richard Landry and his wife Kay of North Carolina, Georgia McNamara of New Hampshire, Gail Orlando of Foxboro, Leo Landry and his wife Karen of Rehoboth and the late Mary-Lou Clark. She is also survived by her cherished 8 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 10th from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, Lorraine's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to the American Lung, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020