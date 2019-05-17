Lorraine Ida (nee Menard) Morrissey age 91, died peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019, at her home, the Assisted Living Community, The Branches of North Attleboro, surrounded by her three loving daughters. We wish to express our most sincere appreciation to the staff at 'The Branches', as well as, the Beacon Hospice Organization for their sincere dedication and care they provided our Mother.



Lorraine was born in Taunton, Massachusetts on November 28, 1927. Her husband was the late Paul R. Morrissey, Jr. who died July 17, 2018. Lorraine and Paul were happily married for over 70 years, they were inseparable.



Lorraine was the daughter of the late David Joseph Menard and Ida Dora (nee Charbonneau) Menard. Lorraine was the youngest of her five siblings, she was sister of the late Pearl Siena (nee Menard) Desrosiers, and her husband, Armand, the late George Edward Menard, and his wife, Dorothy, the late Rene Arthur Menard, the late Paul David (Dinty) Menard, and his wife, Adele, and the late Theresa Georgianna (nee Menard) Carucci and her husband, Carmine.



Lorraine was raised and educated in Taunton, and resided in Taunton and Attleboro for most of her life.



Lorraine is survived by her loving children, her four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



Lorraine's three daughters, Linda (nee Morrissey) Kerrigan (Hugh) of Foxborough, Massachusetts, Barbara (nee Morrissey) Colligan (Don) of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Paula (nee Morrissey) Lee (John) of South Attleboro, Massachusetts.



Lorraine's four grandchildren, Brian Hugh Kerrigan, JD and his wife, Michelle of Colchester, Connecticut, Rob Paul Kerrigan and his wife, Erika of Foxborough, Massachusetts, Stacey Lorraine (nee Lee) Killingsworth, and her husband, David of Attleboro, Massachusetts, and Kaitlyn Morrissey (nee Kerrigan) Leahy, and her husband Matthew, of Duxbury, Massachusetts.



Lorraine was known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Nana. Her most important and most precious gift was her family, her true vocation, as stated, she is also survived by her eleven great-grandchildren. Bryan Drew and his wife, Danielle of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Shayne and Dylan Kerrigan of Foxborough, Massachusetts, Olivia, Ethan, Emily and Allyson Killingsworth of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Grayson and Garrett Kerrigan of Colchester, Connecticut, and Logan Hugh Kelleher of Duxbury, Massachusetts.



Lorraine is also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Lorraine was a member of the church choir at Saint Jacques, in Taunton, the Catholic community in Whittenton. Lorraine and Paul were devoted to The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro, Massachusetts as volunteers and providing assistance to the community of priest and brothers at La Salette.



Lorraine worked in the Food Services organization at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts for several years before she retired.



After her retirement, she joined her husband, Paul, and became joint travel directors, coordinating and sponsoring coach, air and ocean tours for both the Balfour Gold Dusters and the Rocky Knoll Estates in Taunton, Massachusetts. They organized these trips for about ten years.



Relatives and Friends are invited viewing on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough, Massachusetts, from the hours of 4:00PM till 7:00PM. Funeral Mass is Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Church 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough, Massachusetts. Burial will be in St Mary's Cemetery, Mechanic St, Foxborough, Massachusetts.



In lieu of flowers, please make a tax-deductible contribution to , Alzheimer's Disease Research at BrightFocus<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); .org" target="_blank">www. .org.



. Published in Sun Chronicle on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary