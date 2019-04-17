Lorraine P. Scannell

Notice Condolences Flowers Lorraine P. Scannell, of North Attleboro, went home to be with the lord on April 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph Scannell of Norton, MA.

Born in Fall River, MA to Charles Medeiros and Adeline Perreira Medeiros. Lorraine was a graduate of Tollman High School in Pawtucket, RI.

She is survived by her children, Frank Borges of Cape Cod, BethAnne Keller of Penn and Robin Therrien of Norton, MA. Lori also leaves her sisters, Marie Sherman, Marlene Evans, Nancy Ferreira and her sister in law Patricia Medeiros. An Uncle, Ray Perreira and Aunt Eva Dougherty.



Predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Medeiros and Charles Medeiros.

"Bobo" will be greatly missed by her Grandchildren, Joshua Mailhot, Joseph Therrien, Juliette Mailhot and Jaidyn Pierce as well as her adoring great grandchildren, Devon, Salina, Luke, Joseph Jr., Julivia and Ma'Liyah. Lori treasured her time with her nieces and nephews along with her lifelong friends

After retirement, Lori enjoyed gardening and also creating works of art for family members and friends, they will be cherished for years to come. She will be fondly remembered for her bright smile that could light up a room.

Join in our celebration of her life on April 19, 2019 at the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton, MA from 4:00PM-5:00PM with a service in the funeral home at 5:00PM

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to HopeHealth, Philanthropy Dept., 1085 N Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or HopeHealthco.org/GratefulHearts.



Arrangements provided by the Southeast Funeral Home Easton MA. For directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.Southeastfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices