

DiCola, Louis 101, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Esther (D'Amario) DiCola, they had been married 54 years prior to Esthers passing in 2004. Born in North Providence he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Angela (Scotto DiSantolo) DiCola. He served his country in the Army during WW II. Because of a severe injury during the war in the Philippines, he was honorably discharged. He was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a Disability Examiner for the State of Rhode Island for 30 years prior to his retirement in1976. He was an avid duplicate bridge player and an avid golfer in his younger years. He is survived by his loving sons, Joseph DiCola M.D. and his companion Marla Whatmough, and David DiCola. He was the loving grandfather of Lauren Voith, Kristen Markie M.D., Douglas DiCola M.D. and Nicholas DiCola. The great grandfather of 4.He was the brother of Rose Slonim and the late Vincent, Michael, Anthony, John, and George DiCola, Concetta Leonetti, and Mary DiCola.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 10 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence with a funeral home service at 11 A.M. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6 to 9 P.M. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 4, 2019