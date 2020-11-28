1/1
Louis E. Salvas
1941 - 2020
Attleboro - Louis E. Salvas, 79, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA. Born in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Peter and Alice (Laliberte) Salvas.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Louis proudly served his country during the Vietnam era. He graduated from Attleboro High School, Attleboro, MA and earned a bachelor's degree in Education from Providence College in 1963. Louis worked as a computer operator for Pawtucket Mutual Insurance Company and retired in 2003. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, South Attleboro, and formerly of St. Kevin Church in Warwick. In addition to teaching CCD at St. Theresa Church in Attleboro, he also interpreted Mass in American Sign Language at various churches. Louis was a devoted and active member of the ICDA and he enjoyed country music and spending time with his family, especially during the holiday season.

He is survived by two children, Louis E. Salvas, Jr. of Warwick and Theresa E. Salvas and her companion, Shawn Evers, of East Providence; his former spouse, Ellen M. Salvas of Warwick; three grandchildren, Caleb, Skylar and Ellah; a sister, Cecile Paile of MA; many nieces and nephews and his special friend, Grace Carulasan Reffett. He was the brother of the late Blanche Sackal, Joseph, Doris, Raymond and Normand Salvas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11 a.m. in St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church, 18 Baltic St., Attleboro, MA. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Attleboro. VISITATION will be held on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2020.
NOV
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Church
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
