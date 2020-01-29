|
Barton, Louise Hereth, 66, of Bourne, MA, passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 26, 2020. She was born to the late Fred and Evelyn Hilton (Hereth) in Pawtucket, RI on April 5, 1953.
Louise grew up in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Louise loved her family, friends as well as her pets. She enjoyed doing crafts from painting to knitting, she also had a love for nature especially the sea.
She is survived by her loving husband Arthur Barton of 50 years, her son Derek J. Barton of Bourne, MA, Arthur H. Barton, Jr. of FL. Brother Fred Hilton of NY, Scott Hilton of RI, sisters; Vivian Raposa of RI, Nancy Palano of Easton, MA, neices; Ivy Gray of South Attleboro, Pauline Hilton of NY, Amanda Hilton of NY, grandson; Jason Barton of FL, great grandchildren Bradford and Caleb Barton of FL.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 1st at 10am, Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd. Bourne, MA. Burial will follow at the Old Bourne Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be on Friday January 31st from 5-8pm.
? In lieu of flowers please donate in Louise's name to Bourne Food Pantry.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020