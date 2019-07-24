Services Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0193 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Duffy-Poule Funeral Home 20 Peck Street Attleboro , MA 02703 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Church 133 North Main Street Attleboro , MA View Map Louise Clara Nitso

1935 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Louise Clara Nitso, 84, lifelong resident of Attleboro, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 in the Life Care Center of Attleboro surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Christy M. Nitso.



Born on February 12, 1935 in Attleboro, MA she was a daughter of the late Ovila and Clara (Gingras) Mousseau.



Louise was a graduate of Attleboro High School and was employed at Texas Instruments for over 15 years but she mainly dedicated her life to raising her children as a loving homemaker.

She enjoyed bowling, bingo and was an avid Boston sports fan as she hardly missed a Red Sox, Celtics or Patriots game. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren in all their activities and sporting events. Louise was a faithful communicant of the former St. Joseph Church in Attleboro.



She is survived by her four beloved children, Paul Nitso and his wife Susan of Londonderry, NH, Eva Morrison and her husband Scott of Attleboro, Jacqueline Persechino and her husband Scott of New Hope, PA and Christy Nitso Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Attleboro; her cherished grandchildren, Joshua Nitso, Samantha Nitso, Zachery Morrison, Luke Morrison, Hannah Nitso, Grace Nitso and Gabrielle Persechino; her siblings, Anita Max of Attleboro, Irene Plante of Norton and Edward Mousseau of Ohio; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was the sister of the late Ovila Mousseau.



The family would like to give a special thanks to all the staff, nurses and doctors at the Life Care Center of Attleboro, especially Katie, Gloria, Alda, Annalise and Patty for the extraordinary care and devotion they showed Louise.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9 10:45 am at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main Street, Attleboro.



Burial will follow in the North Purchase Cemetery, 825 North Main Street, Attleboro.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Louises name may be made to the Activity Department at Life Care Center of Attleboro, 969 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.



