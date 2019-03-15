Services R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc 135 South St Wrentham , MA 02093 (508) 384-3133 Louise Janice (MacPhee) Mason

It is with great sadness that the family of Louise Janice (MacPhee) Mason announces her passing, at home, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of eighty-four years. Louise was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on March 6, 1935, attended North High School and Worcester State Teacher's College, later teaching in West Boylston and Sharon schools. She was the beloved daughter of Esther Elizabeth (Bjurman) and Frederick Ernst MacPhee. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Worcester and was a proud member of the church choir from the age of eight. She was also involved with the Baptist Youth Conferences during her youth.



Louise was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Mason, Jr., and raised their two children as a resident of North Attleboro, Massachusetts until 1991, when she moved to her beloved home on Lake Pearl in Wrentham, Massachusetts.



After raising her children, she was employed as a senior salesperson by McBee One-Write Bookkeeping Systems until her retirement in 2007. After retirement, her various hobbies included kayaking, walking, gardening, yardwork and birdwatching. She could often be seen crossing Lake Pearl in her kayak, walking a four-mile loop through Wrentham and maintaining her yard and gardens. She loved living on the lake, and enjoyed swimming, watching the wildlife and photographing the sunsets.



Louise had been a member of the Franklin County Club and an avid golfer, volunteering at area Men's and Ladies' Professional Golf Association tournaments as a scorer and in the Press Area for over fifty years. She was also extremely proud of her commitment as a blood donor for the American Red Cross, donating a total of two hundred and sixty- seven pints through the years to honor her husband. Louise was also a devout member of the Original Congregational Church, Wrentham, and enjoyed singing in her lovely soprano voice, surrounded by her "choir family."



Louise is survived by her brother, Donald F. MacPhee and his wife Gail, of Pocasset, MA, her daughter, Pamela Mason and partner Donald Blanchette, of Millville, MA and son, Robert P. Mason, III and partner, Lisa Rudder of North Attleboro, MA, step-grandsons, Andrew and Alex Blanchette, as well as brothers and sisters in law, Hugh and Mimi Mason of New Hampshire, Berthe and Robert Cowles of North Carolina and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, good neighbors and her beloved cat, Muffin.



Calling hours will be at R J Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Louise's life will be celebrated at a funeral service at the Original Congregational Church, 1 East Street, Wrentham, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Memorial donations in Louise's honor may be made to the Original Congregational Church, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, dana-farber.org. or the ,alz.org. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019