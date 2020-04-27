|
Louise W. (Johnson) Baumgartel
Louise W. (Johnson) Baumgartel, 98, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully and angelically on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 with her loving daughter, Gail, at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph John Baumgartel, whom she married on June 17, 1944 at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Aberdeen, MD, and who died on December 1, 2004.
Born on May 21, 1921 in Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late Raymond W. Johnson and the late Ruth (Mohr) Johnson.
A lifelong resident of Attleboro, Louise was a graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1939 and over the years helped to organize countless class reunions. She was a longtime member of Our Lady of Queen of Martyrs Church in Seekonk.
Louise worked as a Secretary for the City of Attleboro School Department in the Occupational Education Department from 1967 until 1983. She volunteered as a Timekeeper at Sturdy Memorial Hospital from 1985 until 2011, and as a Receptionist at the Rev. Gordon Larson Senior Center in Attleboro from 2002 until 2004.
A distinguished and dignified woman with a wonderful smile and a warm and giving spirit, Louise enjoyed ballroom dancing with her late husband; traveling, especially to Sanibel Island, FL, Estes Park, CO, and Bermuda; planning class reunions; knitting; genealogy; writing letters; houseplants; cats; family and friends; and most of all, being with Gail and Samad on weekends.
Louise was the mother of her beloved daughter, Gail (Baumgartel) Barzegar, and her special son-in-law, Samad Barzegar, of Plainville, MA. She was the dear sister of Amy (Johnson) Long, and Roy Johnson and his wife, Virginia "Ginny" (Nolin) Johnson; and the sister-in-law of Flora (Hoyt) Johnson of South Attleboro, MA. Louise was predeceased by her siblings: the late Barbara (Johnson) Watson, Florence (Johnson) Paille, Dorothy (Johnson) Radnor, and Raymond Johnson Jr., and leaves several nieces and nephews, her extended family, and many dear friends.
Visitation has respectfully been omitted.
A Private Graveside Service will be held for Louise in St. John's Cemetery, Attleboro at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Louise to either Community VNA Hospice Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, or to The Historical Society of Attleboro or The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union Street, Attleboro, MA 02703, or to a charitable organization of one's choice.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2020