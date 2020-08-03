1/1
Luanne M. Beland
1958 - 2020
Obit for Luanne Beland
Luanne M. Beland died on July 9, 2020 at the age of 62, in her home in Port Saint Lucie, FL. Surrounded by her family.
Formerly of Attleboro and Swansea Massachusetts.
She is beloved by her ever so loving husband and soul mate Daniel Beland of 43 years!
She is the daughter of Claudia Caruso and the late Thomas Bouffard Sr. and step daughter of the late Ronald Caruso.
Sadly she leaves her children Christopher Beland and his wife Kristen and Grandson Kai of Riverside, RI.
Jessica Bertoncini and her husband Daniel and her Grandson Daniel of Somerset, MA.
Jennifer Urfalioglu and her husband Hamit, Her Grandsons Cengiz, Ethan, and Can of Istanbul, Turkey.
She also leaves a brother George Bouffard and wife Linda of Harmony, RI. Brother Thomas Bouffard Jr. and wife Lisa of Woonsocket, RI. A sister Michelle Collard and husband Joseph of Burrillville, RI. A sister Carlene Ahern of North Attleboro, MA. She was the sister of the late Richard Bouffard and Brian Caruso.
Luanne leaves many friends and family all of whom will cherish the unconditional love she shared with every single one of us!!
She is a true Angel!!!
She will be deeply missed, but this is not goodbye, it's until we meet again!!
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date!!
Thank you for all your prayers!!



Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 2, 2020
August 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. She was loved by everyone and will be missed RIP
Karen Hebert
Family
August 2, 2020
I am sorry fro your loss. I am a long time friend of Lynn's I remember when your twins were born. Please know you are in my prayers
brenda mcdonald
Friend
August 1, 2020
patricia johnson
Friend
August 1, 2020
we didn't know Luanne as well as most, but every time we did have the chance to see her, she was always a sweet, smiling and good person to be around! We love you and will miss you! Love Miranda and Hunter
miranda ydiaris
Family
July 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
