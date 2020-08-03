Obit for Luanne Beland

Luanne M. Beland died on July 9, 2020 at the age of 62, in her home in Port Saint Lucie, FL. Surrounded by her family.

Formerly of Attleboro and Swansea Massachusetts.

She is beloved by her ever so loving husband and soul mate Daniel Beland of 43 years!

She is the daughter of Claudia Caruso and the late Thomas Bouffard Sr. and step daughter of the late Ronald Caruso.

Sadly she leaves her children Christopher Beland and his wife Kristen and Grandson Kai of Riverside, RI.

Jessica Bertoncini and her husband Daniel and her Grandson Daniel of Somerset, MA.

Jennifer Urfalioglu and her husband Hamit, Her Grandsons Cengiz, Ethan, and Can of Istanbul, Turkey.

She also leaves a brother George Bouffard and wife Linda of Harmony, RI. Brother Thomas Bouffard Jr. and wife Lisa of Woonsocket, RI. A sister Michelle Collard and husband Joseph of Burrillville, RI. A sister Carlene Ahern of North Attleboro, MA. She was the sister of the late Richard Bouffard and Brian Caruso.

Luanne leaves many friends and family all of whom will cherish the unconditional love she shared with every single one of us!!

She is a true Angel!!!

She will be deeply missed, but this is not goodbye, it's until we meet again!!

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date!!

Thank you for all your prayers!!







