ATTLEBORO – Lucia Maria Hantash, 71, of Attleboro, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was the loving wife of Mohamed A. Hantash of Attleboro.
Born on November 29, 1948 in São Miguel, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Manuel J. and Senhorinha (Ascensao) Araujo.
Lucia has been a resident of Attleboro since 1968. She was employed as an accounting associate and worked at Texas Instruments for many years. Lucia also held her Real Estate Brokers license.
She was a member of the Grupo Amigos Da Terceira and the LUSO-America "Portuguese Continental Union of the United States of America". Lucia was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Attleboro.
She enjoyed traveling, dinning out and having family gatherings especially during the holidays.
In addition to her husband, Lucia is survived by her siblings, Maria H. DaCosta of Attleboro, Mario J. Araujo of Attleboro, Zelia A. DoVale of East Providence and Paul J. Araujo of Attleboro; she also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial, will follow at 11 a.m.., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro.
Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, West Street, Attleboro.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 St. John Place, Attleboro, MA 02703.
To send Lucia's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com