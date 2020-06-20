Lucille Dagmar (Holst) Godin
Lucille Dagmar (Holst) Godin, 87, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Life Care Center of Attleboro in Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of Eugene Ernest Godin, whom she married on October 26, 1950.
Born on July 9, 1932 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Holst and the late Lucille Evelyn (McQuillan) Holst.
A graduate of the former Kenyon School of Business in Pawtucket, RI, she worked for many years as a secretary at several area businesses including the former Foster Oil Company before retiring.
Lucille was a resident of North Attleboro for the past seventy years and attended Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at St. Mary's Church in North Attleboro for many years.
A proud woman with a warm smile, she was a wonderful cook whose specialty was meatballs and macaroni and cheese. She loved shopping, jewelry, any lemon dessert, and a good vodka and tonic. Lucille held a special place in her heart for her beloved cats, and more than anything, simply loved being in the company of her family.
In addition to her husband of almost seventy years, Eugene, she leaves her children: Nancy Jean Roy of North Attleboro, MA, and Linda Lee Salveson of Fort Walton Beach, FL. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Tammie Lee Hall of North Attleboro, MA; Todd M. Sawyer of Dracut, MA; Tiffany L. Sawyer of Virginia Beach, VA; and Joseph Cavanaugh of Colorado, and six dear great-grandchildren. She leaves her extended family and many dear friends.
A Private Visitation and a Private Funeral Service for Lucille will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Private Graveside Service in Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum, North Attleboro.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lucille to the North Attleboro Animal Shelter at: Town of North Attleboro, Attn: Animal Shelter, 43 South Washington Street, North Attleboro, MA 02760.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 20, 2020.