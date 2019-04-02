Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Lucille F. Klepadlo

Notice Condolences Flowers PROVIDENCE, RI- Lucille F. Klepadlo, 88, formerly of Attleboro, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. She was the husband of the late Charles Klepadlo.







Lucille was born in Attleboro and was a daughter of the late Wilfred St. Jean and Alexina (Pelland).







Lucille was employed at L.G. Balfour and Swank Manufacturing for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed road trips all over the country with her husband and family, she enjoyed puzzles and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Lucille loved to ballroom dance and met her husband Charles on the dance floor. Together, the two shared many dances on weekends all over the local area. Lucille cherished the time she spent with her family especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a hard working independent woman and she will be deeply missed.







She is survived by her children, Robert Moquin and his wife Janet of TN, Charles Klepadlo and his wife Monica of MD; sister, Theresa Narkowicz of RI; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.







She was the mother of the late John Klepadlo and sister of the late Roland and Ferdinand St. Jean.







Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10am in the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.







Burial will follow in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.







Calling hours will precede the service from 9-10am in the funeral home.







In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucille's memory may be made to the MA . 273 South St. W., #13, Raynham, MA 02767.







Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019