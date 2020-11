Lucille Irene Luther, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage in Port Charlotte after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.Lucille was born November 18, 1929 in Central Falls, Rhode Island to the late James and Aline(Desmarais) Hesford. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1988 from Attleboro, Massachusetts with her husband Edward. Lucille worked in the banking industry for 30 years; 25 of those with Rhode Island Hospital Trust National Bank, beginning as a teller and rising to branch manager and mortgage underwriter. Lucille and Edward enjoyed their retirement together travelling, attending family reunions, discovering cruising and entertaining friends and neighbors. Lucille and Edward shared a loving and beautiful life for 57 years; they are the love of each other's lives.She is survived by her loving family: her husband, Edward J. Luther of Port Charlotte,and a son, Mark E. Luther, and wife Debra Larsen-Luther of Parkland, FLPrivate services will be held Friday 11:00 AM November 13, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Entombment will follow.Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.