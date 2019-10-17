|
|
Lucille Swartwood, age 90, from Voluntown, CT (originally from Attleboro, MA) passed away peacefully from this life to her heavenly father on October 15, 2019. Lucille leaves behind daughter Linda Medrzychowski and son-in-law Ron Medrzychowski of Voluntown, CT, daughter Susan Ellston and son-in-law Cliff Ellston of Sandown, NH, four grandchildren, Jessica Molle, Mark Medrzychowski, Aaron Ellston, Kirk Medrzychowski and their spouses'. Lucille had 5 great grandchildren, Logan and Eli Ellston, Beckett and Blake Medrzychowski and Kira Medrzychowski. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.
Her husband, Gale Kirk Swartwood, Jr. and her parents Jessie and George Lee and 11 siblings, George, Lillian, Beatrice, Thomas, Pearl, Chester, Richard, Gladys, Alice, Norman and Lorraine (Lucille's twin), predeceased her.
Lucille was born on June 26, 1929, in Cambridge, MA to George and Jessie (Bonner) Lee. She married the love of her life Gale Kirk Swartwood, Jr. on November 18, 1950 in Needham, MA.
A loving wife and mother, Lucille was known for her friendly, joyful and loving personality. She would immediately become friends with anyone she met. After her girls were raised she went back to school for floral design and worked for several years as a florist and designer. Lucille was active in her community as a member of the First Baptist Church of Attleboro, MA and served for several years as a deacon, trustee and sang for close to 30 years in the choir. Lucille had a deep faith and love for her Lord, which guided her choices and decisions throughout her Christian life.
Her favorite pastimes included gardening and crafting. She enjoyed working with flowers and designing crafts. One joy was the opening of a craft store in Maine with her twin sister Lorraine. Another joy in her life was working at Grigs Country Nursery in Cumberland RI.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, October 18, from 10:00am – 11:00am for calling hours and 11:00am funeral service at Voluntown Baptist Church, 52 Main Street, Voluntown, CT with Rev. Richard Burke, interim pastor, presiding. A private family burial service will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Woodlawn North Purchase Cemetery in Attleboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make a donation in memory of Lucille to the Voluntown Baptist Church, 52 Main Street, Voluntown, CT 06384.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT. You are invited to share your condolences with the Medrzychowski and Ellston families by visiting condolences at www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019