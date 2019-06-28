Lucy Grace (Munofo) Restagno

Of Seminole Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31st. Formally of Mansfield, Roslindale, and born in East Boston Massachusetts.

Lucy is survived by her loving husband, Frank Restagno, whom she married July 3rd, 1960. She was a loving mother of Frank Restagno Jr. and his wife Kim Restagno, Salvatore Restagno and his wife Kelly Restagno, Maria Restagno Costa and her husband Leonard Costa, Ignatius Michael Restagno and his partner Debbie Shanahan, Rosalia Bullock and her husband Timothy Bullock, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lucy was the daughter of Ida (Carota) and Ignazio Munofo. Sister of Anthony Munofo, Katherine Munofo, Anna Coyle, Mary Popovski, and Josephine Jurasek and four nieces.

Lucy had various hobbies in her younger years including; bowling, sewing, and dancing. She loved cooking and baking for family and friends, often hosting all of the family functions. Before starting her family, Lucy began her career as the supervisor of her department at the John Hancock in Boston, Massachusetts. While raising her family, Lucy worked various part-time jobs to help support her family including; Mansfield Chocolate Factory, assistant cook at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High school, and secretary at A Winning Pair Hair Salon in Mansfield. Lucy was known as the matriarch of the family, and she will always be cherished and greatly missed. A service will be held in her honor at a later date. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 28, 2019