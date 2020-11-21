1/1
Luis Tito Lima
1960 - 2020
Fall River – Luis Tito Lima, 60, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at home
surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving father to Raquel E. Lima of Cranston, R.I. and Shantel
K. Lima of Central Falls, R.I.
Born on January 25, 1960 in St. Michael, Azores, he was the beloved son of the late Luis M. and Maria
(Silva) Lima.
Luis Tito "Lou" Louie, a hindered unbound soul was born on the beautiful Island of Sao Miguel in
Portugal and moved to the United States at age 14. He grew up in Attleboro in his teen years and
attended Attleboro schools.
Luis worked as a senior computer programmer for E.A. Dion, he was quick to credit his late brother
Ruben for giving him the knowledge to have a successful career in computer programming.
Luis loved cars; he garnered that passion from building cars with his brother Demetrio. He loved
computers, driving his convertible while listening to music, collecting coins, music albums, watching the
sunset, anything Elvis, Portuguese cuisine and being with his loved ones. He was the man behind the
camera, a trait he inherited from his Dad, if a moment were to be captured, Luis was always ready. He
was known for being witty, clever, warm hearted, playful and always ambitious. He will be deeply missed
by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
In addition to his daughters whom he loved dearly and boundlessly, Luis is survived by his beloved fiancé
Lidia; her daughter's Stacy Couto and Tiffany Carvalho both of Fall River; his brother Demetrio Lima of
Attleboro; his sister's Marina A. Reid of Bourne, and Jennifer E. Lima of Attleboro; Brother-in-laws Steve
Russ of Attleboro and Brian Reid of Bourne; his niece's Nicole Capuano, Jessica Novack, Leah Lima, Julia
Turner, Nina Turner and Lily Russ; His nephew's Christian Turner and Cody Russ.
He was the brother of the late Ruben C. Lima, Maria-Paula Lima and Telmo L. Lima.
All services for Luis will be held privately by his family.
To send Luis's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
