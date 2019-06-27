Services Rehoboth Congregational Church 139 Bay State Rd Rehoboth, MA 02769 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rehoboth Congregational Church Service 1:00 PM Rehoboth Congregational Church Lynn A. (Dubois) Goff

Notice Condolences Flowers GOFF, Lynn A. (Dubois), 62, of Rehoboth, died June 25, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the loving wife of Earl N. Goff, III for 40 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of Jean C. (Twist) Dubois of Rehoboth and the late Richard A. Dubois.







Mrs. Goff was a 1975 graduate of Dighton Rehoboth Regional High School and a graduate of Bristol Community College where she earned her associates degree. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 30 years at E. Otis Dyer Land Surveying and for the Town of Rehoboth Board of Health and Accounting Department. Lynn coached softball for the RYBSA, played in the Rehoboth Co-Ed Softball League, enjoyed bowling, gardening, and cooking. She loved to entertain her family and friends, especially on Christmas Eve.







In addition to her husband & mother, she leaves her three loving children: Jennifer L. Wheatley & her husband Jason of Chepachet, Joshua E. Goff & his wife Kathryn of Rehoboth, and Justin A. Goff of Rehoboth. Cherished grandmother of Adeline Fay Wheatley and one expected granddaughter. She was the sister of Laurie Simpson & her husband Eric of East Providence, Lois Cordell & her husband Peter of Tennessee, and Richard Dubois & his wife Elise of Dighton. She was the daughter-in-law of Shirley Goff & the late Earl N. Goff, Jr.







Relatives & friends are invited & may call on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:00-1:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at the Rehoboth Congregational Church, 139 Bay State Road, Rehoboth. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to the , 3 Speen St , Suite 250

Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated.







Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. WILLIAMS & CO. FUNERAL HOME, 210 Taunton Avenue, East Providence. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit www.jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com Published in Sun Chronicle on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices