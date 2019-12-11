|
Lynn Mary Hurley, of Plainville (previously of Foxboro, MA), died on December 9, 2019 at the age of 70. She was the wife of the late Joseph Daniel Hurley for 39 years until his death in 2010. Born in Boston on July 8, 1949, she was a graduate of Milton High School and Mass Bay Community College. She practiced as a registered nurse at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for 16 years before her retirement in 2014.
Lynn was the loving mother of the late Jason Hurley and his wife Lisa, Shauna Curran and her husband Matthew of Norwood, Jennifer Yurof and her husband Michael of North Attleboro. She will be greatly missed by a large extended family including 10 grandchildren, many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and loved cheering them on in all of their endeavors on the playing fields, basketball courts, and theatrical and musical performances.
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street in Foxboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday in St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxboro, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute
For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on line condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019