M. Geraldine "Geri" (Danca) Baldasaro, 83, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Pasqual Baldasaro Sr. who died on September 12, 2008.
Born on August 10, 1936 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore Danca and the late Gertrude (Graham) Danca.
A graduate of Sharon High School, she worked for forty years at the former Factory Mutual Insurance Company in Norwood, MA, and for many years as a waitress at Mackie's Restaurant & Country Store during her retirement.
A resident of North Attleboro since 1962, Geri was a woman of deep faith and devotion to her family. She cherished spending time with her family, especially with her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and with her many friends. She loved music, and enjoyed playing the piano, guitar, banjo, and the accordion, among other instruments. Geri always enjoyed the simple joy and freedom of driving in her car.
She was the loving mother of Vincent P. Baldasaro Jr. and his wife, Dina M. (Reach) Baldasaro, of North Attleboro; Joseph M. Baldasaro of North Attleboro; James S. Baldasaro and his wife, Michelle M. (Pierson) Baldasaro, of North Attleboro; and Carolyn R. Buckley and her husband, Terry Buckley, of North Attleboro. Geri was the proud and adoring grandmother of nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of John Danca of Sharon, MA; Beverly Fraumeni of Belmont, MA; Cathy Hutchenson of Taunton, MA; Paul Danca of Plymouth, MA; and Debbie Conlon of Milford, MA. She was predeceased by her siblings: Joe Danca and Dottie Morrill. She leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends, including her very special friends: Margaret and Al DeSanctis of North Attleboro; Andre and Winnie Perrotton of Keene, NH; Vi Limone of Melrose, MA; and Elaine Bedard of Attleboro, MA.
Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Geri by gathering for a Visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, followed by a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home with Pastor James Rickard officiating.
Graveside services will be privately held at a later date, at which time Geri will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Geri to the MSPCA - Angell Medical Center at 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 or at www.mspca.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020