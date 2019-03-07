Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Madeleine Frances (Pierce) Dunning

Madeleine Frances (Pierce) Dunning, 82

Madeleine Frances (Pierce) Dunning, 82, of South Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Sylvester F. Dunning Jr., to whom she was married on October 3, 1953, and who passed away on January 23, 2016.

Born on August 3, 1936 in Attleboro, she was the daughter of the late John W. Pierce and the Gertrude E. (DeGrafft) Pierce.

Madeleine proudly worked in the cafeteria for the Attleboro school system for twenty-five years before retiring in 1994.

A resident of South Attleboro for the past fifty years, she previously lived in North Attleboro, and was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Pawtucket.

Along with her husband, Madeleine was for many years a member of the American Legion Post 312 in South Attleboro. A caring and generous woman, she was an Officer of the Washington School Mother's Club and a Girl Scout Leader of South Attleboro. She cherished her flower garden and loved traveling the United States with her husband in their motor home. The center of Madeleine's life was always her beloved family.

She was the loving mother of Alan R. Dunning, and his wife, June M. (Cleary) Dunning, of South Attleboro, MA; Sharon L. (Dunning) Jermain, and her husband, Peter E. Jermain, of North Attleboro, MA; and Kerri L. (Dunning) Noone of Attleboro, MA. She was the proud grandmother of Vanessa, Brandon, Ryan, Peter, Alan, and Gevin; and the adoring great-grandmother of Jahleen, Jordin, and Rachael. Madeline was the grandmother of the late Jamie Lynne Jermain. She was the sister of Shirley A. Williamson of Cumberland, RI; Patricia M. Pierce of Port Charlotte, FL; Robert A. Pierce of Brooklyn, MA; the late John W. Pierce Jr.; and the late Guy Pierce. She leaves several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a Visitation on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend the Funeral on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Private burial services will follow in Newell Burying Ground, South Attleboro, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Madeleine to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 50 Park Place, Pawtucket, Rhode Island 02860.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019