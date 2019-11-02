|
WRENTHAM-Madeline "Marie" (Stewart) McDonald 86, of Wrentham, died peacefully, Thursday October 31, 2019 at the Maples Rehabilitation & Nursing Center following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late James M. McDonald, who died in 1995.
Born May 5, 1933, in Boston, a daughter of the late George R. and Cora A. (Carter) Stewart, she was a former longtime resident of Franklin, until moving to Wrentham.
She was raised and educated in Boston and worked for the former Kmart Department store in Milford.
She was devoted to her family and enjoyed playing bingo, doing word searches, and was a member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks.
Marie is survived by her children, Deborah A. Magnuson and her husband Peter of Wrentham, Heather K. Penza and her husband Gerard of Franklin, a sister Lorenda Jean Sawdy of Florida, her grandchildren, Jessica Brown, Karen Devereaux, Peter E. Magnuson, Jr., Nicole Hebert, James A. Penza, Jaclyn M. Elsmore and her great grandchildren, Sierra, Lucas Brown, Payton Devereaux, Peter Magnuson, III, Kinsley Magnuson, Avery, Connor Hebert, Emma Penza, Rylie Elsmore & Riley Devereaux.
She was the mother of the late Linda M. Pelletier and sister of the late Gloria Joan Ryan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Monday Nov. 4th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. at 11AM.
Interment will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
Calling hours are Sunday from 2-4PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent the Maples Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Activities Center 90 Taunton St. Wrentham, MA 02093.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019