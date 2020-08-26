NORTH ATTLEBORO – Malcolm Douglas MacLeod, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Gloria (Kitson) MacLeod for over 51 years.
Born May 13, 1946 in Needham, MA; he was a son of the late Malcolm and Kathryn (Warwick) MacLeod of Westwood, MA.
Malcolm grew up in Westwood, MA and was a 1964 graduate of Westwood High School. After high school, Malcolm earned degrees at both the Wentworth Institute of Technology and Northeastern University.
Malcolm worked at the Foxboro Company under many managerial roles for over 47 years before retiring at age 67.
Malcolm was an avid golfer and belonged to Foxborough Country Club for the past 17 years. Beside his love for golf, he loved watching his grandchildren's sports activities and was a car enthusiast that enjoyed taking his Shelby Mustang to car shows.
In addition to his wife, Malcolm is survived by his son, M. Scott MacLeod and wife Angel of North Attleboro;
Two grandchildren: Morgan and Andrew MacLeod;
Three siblings: Bruce W. MacLeod and wife Mary Beth of South Carolina, Scott J. MacLeod and wife Jan of North Carolina and Kathryn MacLeod of Walpole;
And many nieces; nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Immediate funeral services will be private with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery and Arboretum in Attleboro Falls. A celebration of Malcolm's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Attleboro Area Golf Association at aagagolf.com
or to the American Heart Association
, PO BOX 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005
