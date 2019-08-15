|
Malcolm Earl Givens Sr., 90
Malcolm Earl Givens Sr., 90, of Attleboro, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Anita Jacqueline (Dantas) Givens, to whom he was married for over 59 years.
Born on May 8, 1929 in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Marion Louise (Fountain) Givens.
A graduate of Attleboro High School, Class of 1947, he received his Bachelor's Degree from Norwich University in 1951. Malcolm proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army. A resident of Attleboro for most of his life, he worked for more than thirty years as a Civil Engineer and Project Manager for the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England Division, before retiring in 1987.
A warm, outgoing and generous man, Malcolm had been a member of the Board and a volunteer at Beta Community Partnership of Attleboro and was active with the Arnold Anderson Girl Scout House of Attleboro. He enjoyed music, especially barbershop music, and was a member of the Jewelry City Harmonizers. Malcolm enjoyed the simple things in life, and especially enjoyed gardening, working in his yard and around his house, where he could fix just about anything. He traveled the world, including trips to Hawaii and the Panama Canal, and loved taking river cruises with Anita.
In addition to his wife, Anita, he leaves his loving children: Carla Jeanne Bratland and her husband, Stein Bratland, of Denton, TX; Pamela Ann von Plutzner and her husband, John J. von Plutzner, of Ft. Collins, CO; Malcolm E. Givens Jr. and his wife, Anne M. (Lynch) Givens, of Norton, MA; and Peter A. Givens and his wife, Kim D. (DiGirolamo) Givens, of Holliston, MA. Malcolm was the proud and adoring grandfather of Brigit M. Bratland, Erik G. Bratland, Jolán G.R. von Plutzner, Katherine M. Givens, Hope E. Givens, Audrey K. Givens, Olivia M. Givens, and James P. Givens. He was predeceased by his two brothers: Donald Givens and H. Roger Givens, and leaves three generations of nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Friends and family are cordially invited to attend a Visitation in celebration of Malcolm's life on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough, MA, immediately followed at 12:00 Noon by a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service with full Military Honors immediately following the funeral on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Malcolm to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or at www.alz.org.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019