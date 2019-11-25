|
|
Manuel C. Rainha, 83, of Attleboro, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after a brief illness. He was the husband of 61 years to Maria (Camara) Rainha.
Born in St. Michael, Azores, Portugal, son of the late Jose and Maria (Simas) Rainha, he came to Attleboro in 1974 and was a communicant of St. Vincent DePaul Church.
Manuel worked at Balfour and later Automatic Machine as a tool maker until his retirement. He was a member of the Portuguese American Club.
Beside his loving wife, he is survived by six sons, Jose Rainha and his wife Hirondina of Attleboro, John Rainha and his wife Maria of Cumberland, RI, Manuel Rainha and his wife Aulalia of St. Michael, Azores, Mario Rainha of Attleboro, Antonio Rainha and his wife Dawn of Attleboro and Arthur Rainha of Painville; a daughter, Maria Abel and her husband David of Central Falls, RI; 11 grandchildren; three great granddaughters; and eight siblingings in the Azores and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements are by the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main St., Attleboro. For memorial register go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019