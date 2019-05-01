Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Marcelle Georgette (Grosjean) Morin

Notice Condolences Flowers Marcelle Georgette (Grosjean) Morin, 81, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland Morin who passed away on January 21, 2003.



Born in Bar-le-Duc, France, she was the daughter of the late Marcel Grosjean and the late Marie Louise (Very) Grosjean.



Raised and educated in France, where she studied to be a seamstress, she then continued her education in secretarial studies at the Attleboro High School.



Before retiring, Marcelle worked as a Seamstress for more than ten years for the former Homer Alden Company in North Attleboro, as a Proofer for Bristol County Savings Bank in North Attleboro, and as a Supervisor for the former Findings Company in Attleboro.



Marcelle was a resident of Attleboro since 1961, where she attended the former St. Stephen's Church.



A woman of faith, she enjoyed flower gardening; knitting, especially scarves; traveling to France to see family and friends, and throughout; trips to Cape Cod, especially Yarmouth; animals; and walks at La Salette. A warm, kind, and generous woman, she proudly volunteered her time and efforts at New Hope to help improve the life of others. More than anything, Marcelle had a deep love for her family and cherished spending time with them.



She was the loving and much loved mother of Robert A. Morin and his wife, Theresa M. (Martinez) Morin, of Attleboro, MA; and Monique J. Reynolds and her husband, William R. Reynolds Jr., of Attleboro, MA. She was the proud grandmother of Danielle M. Morin of RI; Derek R. Morin of Attleboro, MA; and William R. Reynolds III of Attleboro, MA; and the adoring great-grandmother of Luke and Elias. She was the sister of Claude Grosjean of France; Denise Keels of TX; Michael Grosjean of France; and Bernadette Simo of France. She was predeceased by her late sister, Monique Grosjean; her late brother, John Pierre Grosjean; and her late infant brother, Jean Marie Grosjean. Marcelle leaves many dear friends and her extended family, both near and far.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember Marcelle by gathering for a Visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Private Graveside Services for family members will be held in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Attleboro, at which time Marcelle will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, Roland.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marcelle to the Massachusetts Humane Society, PO Box 850177, Braintree, MA 02185-0177, or at [email protected] .



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on May 1, 2019