Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Marcia Jean Perry

1948 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Marcia Jean Perry, age 70, passed away peacefully at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on February 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late Walter Henry and Fern Dorothy (Bryant) Collins.



Marcia was born on June 7, 1948 in Attleboro and was a graduate of Foxborough High School. She was employed as a lunchroom monitor at the Burrell Elementary School since 2004. Marcia was actively involved with various local organizations. She was a long-time member of the Foxborough Garden Club, Vice President of the Foxborough Friends of Seniors, and current Vice President of the South Foxborough Community Center. Marcia also enjoyed playing cribbage with the Foxborough Cribbage League and also quilting on Thursday nights with the girls at the club. At home, she loved her birds and was a member of a local bird club as well.



The thing that comes to mind when people think of Marcia is that she was always there to volunteer when someone needed help. She has helped with the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, many fundraisers at the Community Center such as the Whoopie Pie fundraiser that assisted local veterans, Founders Day with the Garden Club and Quilt project, and various activities with the Friends of Seniors.



Loving wife of the late William Francis Perry. Sister of Robin Leslie Field of Foxborough and Debra Collins Moody of Maine as well as several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, February 26th from 4 to 7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27th at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcia's memory may be made to the Foxborough Garden Club, c/o 1 Revere Drive, Foxborough, MA 02035 or the Foxborough Friends of Seniors, PO Box 116. Foxborough, MA 02035. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices