Marcia Lee Pouliot
1954 - 2020
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Marcia Lee Pouliot, 65, of East Washington Street passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after a brief illness, surrounded by her devoted family.
Born October 17, 1954 in Oak Park, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late George B. Bond and the daughter of Shirley (Bouler) Parker of North Attleboro and her late husband James "Lou" Parker Sr.
Marcia was a resident of North Attleboro for most of her life.
She worked at Wrentham State School for over 25 years as an M.R./Caregiver and took special pride helping special needs individuals before retiring several years ago.
Marcia loved the beach, particularly Old Orchard Beach and W. Dennis Beach on Cape Cod. She also loved camping at Horseneck Beach in Westport with family and friends.
She enjoyed puzzles, took special pride in her home and yard. She especially loved time spent with her family having fun and enjoying her fishermen's platters.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Leo John Casavant, Jr. of Norton, a daughter, Shelly St. Rock and husband, Robert of Fall River; six grandchildren: Derek Wynn, Brent Casavant, Jodi Casavant, Damian St. Rock, Shawn Casavant and Kimberly Orrell;
8 siblings: Kevin Parker of Attleboro, Suzette Makani of Douglas, Leitha Parker of North Attleboro, Catherine Tague of Rumford, RI, Mary Fitzgerald of Attleboro, James Parker of Attleboro, Susan McGowan of North Attleboro, and Donna Johnson of North Attleboro, her Goddaughter, Emilie
Parker-Slaney and many nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Louis Parker.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St, NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or at www.arthritis.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. To sign an online guestbook for Marcia, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.


Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
