Margaret A. "Peg" Esperian, 77
Margaret A. "Peg" (Brennan) Esperian, age 77, of Norton, passed away peacefully on Monday. April 13, 2020 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Esperian, to whom she was wed for nearly twenty-five years at the time of his death in 1988.
Born in Boston, MA on June 15, 1942, she was a loving daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (McCaffrey) Brennan.
Peggy grew up in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston and was a graduate of Cardinal Cushing High School. She had made her home in Norton for the past forty-three years and was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton.
Prior to retiring, Mrs. Esperian worked as a secretary at Arrow International in Walpole and later when it became Johnson & Johnson in Raynham.
Peg truly loved spending time with her adoring family, especially at her daughter's pool throughout the summer with her grandkids. She loved dancing, was a social butterfly and could spark up a conversation and interact with just about anyone.
She is survived by her devoted children: John "Jack" Esperian and his wife Anne, formerly of Attleboro, Craig Esperian and his wife Nellie of Florida, Deborah Pompei and her husband Robbie of Norton, Lianne Briggs and her husband Jason of Norton, Roxanne Donovan and her husband Kevin of Mansfield, Michelle Esperian and her longtime companion Curtis Everett of Norton and the late Michael Esperian. She was the cherished grandmother of Krystal, Jonathan, Carina, Kyle, Nevin, Sydney, Kaleigh, Brayden, Justin, Talia, Erin, Colin, Meghan, Shyla and great grandmother of Gabby. She was the dear sister Peter Brennan and his wife Patricia of Canton, Patricia Kelley and her late husband Paul of Norfolk, John Brennan and his wife Ellen of Milton and the late Edward Brennan. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services, along with burial will be private and visiting hours are omitted.
A service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date and place to be announced.
Those wishing, may remember Peggy with a donation made in her late son Michael's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
