Margaret Ann (Belyea) Andrews, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Wrentham on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family.
She was the daughter of the late Harold and Christine (Gracie) Belyea and wife to her adoring husband, John Douglas Andrews.
Margaret was born at St. Margaret's Hospital in Dorchester on August 29, 1944 and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1962. After high school, Margaret attended the Henry O. Peabody School for Women in Norwood, earning her beautician license. She and her husband John were married in the Longfellow Park chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cambridge on February 27, 1965.
As a licensed beautician, Margaret worked in salons across Norwood and on Newbury Street in Boston. She enjoyed her time as Director of the Family History Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Foxborough and Franklin. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, attending their performances, baptisms and graduations all over the country. She relished her summer home in Ellsworth, Maine, loved solving jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader of books and the scriptures, and spent many hours serving in her community and church.
Margaret was the matriarch of her family and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her beloved husband John Douglas Andrews, and loving children Juli Lyn Jacklin and her husband Earnest of Syracuse, NY, Jennifer Lea Irey and her husband Jim of North Attleboro, Darren Jon Andrews and his wife Gillian of Norfolk, Kent Douglas Andrews and his wife April of Lexington, KY, Braden Sean Andrews and his wife Hollie of Plainville, Sharalyn Joy Trolio and her husband Marcello of Ashland, Evan Judson Andrews and his wife Kharin of Boynton Beach, FL, Matthew Shane Andrews and his wife Stacey of Wrentham and the late Kristen Ellen Andrews. She is the sister of Linda Belyea of Batavia, IL and the late Lee Belyea and his wife Teresa Belyea of Niceville, FL. Also survived by 28 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street in Foxborough. An hour of visitation will be held on Saturday from 10-11 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,76 Main Street in Foxborough. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM at the conclusion of the visitation. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, 81 South Street in Foxborough. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please call 508-543-5471.
Donations can be made in Margaret's memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019