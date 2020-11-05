1/1
Margaret Helen "Peg" Olsen
1925 - 2020
Margaret Helen Olsen, known as Helen or Peg, age 95, died Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. She was the dear and beloved wife for nearly 61 years of Everett Oscar Olsen (d. 2008) whom she married on September 20, 1947.

Born in Framingham, MA, on April 24, 1925, she was the devoted only daughter of Asa M. and Mary B. (Matheson) Arnold, being the youngest child with three older brothers. She spent her first six years in Weston, MA, then moved to Franklin, MA, where she attended public school through her graduation from Franklin High School in 1943. After graduation, she attended courses at Hill College, worked as a secretary in Franklin and at John Hancock Insurance in Boston until she married in 1947 and moved to Wrentham, MA.

During her long residence in Wrentham, she worked as a housewife, mother, medical assistant for local doctors, church secretary, and town poll worker. She also maintained small businesses as a color consultant and knitwear designer and crafter. From her youth, she was skilled at sewing and participated in fashion shows both as dressmaker and model. Other interests included raising houseplants (particularly African violets) and woodworking.

Having been active during her youth in the Franklin Federated Church, after marriage she became a very active lifelong member of the Wrentham Original Congregational Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher, Deaconess, and in many volunteer capacities.

Proud of her Scottish heritage, she was a member of the Matheson Clan and attended Scottish Highland Games with friends and relatives.

She had a lifelong passion for amateur figure skating, studying as a young adult under Olympian Maribel Vinson Owen. She pursued this interest all through adulthood to age 78, taking lessons, participating in figure skating and skate dancing shows, and teaching lessons to aspiring youth.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Ann Olsen of Marlboro, MA, her son, Douglas W. Olsen and his wife, Cynthia, of Monroe, GA. She was the doting grandmother of Mary (Olsen) Newton of Madison, GA, and of Jesse E. Olsen of Melbourne, Australia. She was the great-grandmother of Emma, Aki, and Asa Olsen of Melbourne, Australia. She was the aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Monday, November 9th at 2 PM in Wrentham Centre Cemetery, Dedham St., Wrentham.

Donations in her memory in lieu of flowers may be made to Wrentham Original Congregational Church, Helen and Everett Olsen Memorial Fund, 1 East Street, P.O. Box 657, Wrentham, MA 02093.

Online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2020.
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wrentham Centre Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133
