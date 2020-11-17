Margaret Jennings Michalak of Mansfield, Massachusetts passed away at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of her predeceased husband, David Michalak, for 53 years.
Born in Detroit, Michigan on March 28, 1924, she was the daughter of Kaywood and Katherine Jennings. Margaret was raised and educated in Hamden, Connecticut. She graduated from Hamden High School in 1942. Margaret's family then moved to Pittsfield, Massachusetts where she met her future husband, David. Margaret and David married in 1944 and settled their family home in Vernon, Connecticut.
Margaret proudly worked for the United States Post Office's Vernon, Connecticut for ten years as a postal clerk. Margaret enjoyed many hobbies over the course of her life. She was a voracious reader and was often at the Mansfield Public Library to be sure she always had a new book to read. Margaret also took cable rug making classes and thoroughly enjoyed making the colorful rugs as Christmas gifts for her friends and family members. She was a talented baker and loved making treats for her family. Our family favorite has always been her apple pie.
Margaret is predeceased by her three brothers, Howard Jennings, Humphrey Jennings, and Wallace Jennings as well as her daughter, Cynthia Michalak McCann. Margaret is survived by her three grandsons, John D. McCann and his wife, Kathleen of Mansfield, MA, Christopher D. McCann and his wife, Kelly of Douglas, MA, and Paul D. McCann. Margaret was the proud great grandmother of ten: Erial, Jake, Kaleigh, Brennah, Brendan, Meghan, Henry, Jett, Charlotte, and Malin. Margaret is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services at the RJ Ross Funeral Home in Wrentham, MA are private.
Margaret's final resting place will be at the South Ashford Cemetery in Ashford, Connecticut.
"Gone from our sights but never from our hearts."